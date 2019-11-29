How to watch Kentucky vs. UAB: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 9 Kentucky (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: Kentucky 5-1; UAB 4-1

What to Know

The #9 Kentucky Wildcats have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the UAB Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Rupp Arena. UK is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

The Wildcats were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Lamar Cardinals on Sunday and carried off an 81-56 win. UK can attribute much of their success to G Tyrese Maxey, who had 21 points along with five boards.

As for UAB, UAB can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top against Lamar by a score of 57-48.

This next matchup looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 21 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 5-1 and the Blazers to 4-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 21-point favorite against the Blazers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.