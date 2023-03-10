Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Kentucky

Regular Season Records: Vanderbilt 19-13; Kentucky 21-10

What to Know

The #23 Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Bridgestone Arena in the third round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney.

UK netted an 88-79 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Guard Antonio Reeves took over for the Wildcats, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They walked away with a 77-68 win over the LSU Tigers. Guard Tyrin Lawrence was the offensive standout of the game for the Commodores, picking up 22 points along with five boards.

UK was close but no cigar when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they fell 68-66 to Vanderbilt. Can UK avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Vanderbilt.