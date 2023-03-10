Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ Kentucky
Regular Season Records: Vanderbilt 19-13; Kentucky 21-10
What to Know
The #23 Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Bridgestone Arena in the third round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney.
UK netted an 88-79 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Guard Antonio Reeves took over for the Wildcats, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 42% of their total).
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They walked away with a 77-68 win over the LSU Tigers. Guard Tyrin Lawrence was the offensive standout of the game for the Commodores, picking up 22 points along with five boards.
UK was close but no cigar when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they fell 68-66 to Vanderbilt. Can UK avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Vanderbilt.
- Mar 01, 2023 - Vanderbilt 68 vs. Kentucky 66
- Jan 24, 2023 - Kentucky 69 vs. Vanderbilt 53
- Mar 11, 2022 - Kentucky 77 vs. Vanderbilt 71
- Feb 02, 2022 - Kentucky 77 vs. Vanderbilt 70
- Jan 11, 2022 - Kentucky 78 vs. Vanderbilt 66
- Feb 17, 2021 - Kentucky 82 vs. Vanderbilt 78
- Jan 05, 2021 - Kentucky 77 vs. Vanderbilt 74
- Feb 11, 2020 - Kentucky 78 vs. Vanderbilt 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Kentucky 71 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Jan 29, 2019 - Kentucky 87 vs. Vanderbilt 52
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kentucky 56 vs. Vanderbilt 47
- Jan 30, 2018 - Kentucky 83 vs. Vanderbilt 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - Kentucky 74 vs. Vanderbilt 67
- Feb 28, 2017 - Kentucky 73 vs. Vanderbilt 67
- Jan 10, 2017 - Kentucky 87 vs. Vanderbilt 81
- Feb 27, 2016 - Vanderbilt 74 vs. Kentucky 62
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kentucky 76 vs. Vanderbilt 57