How to watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: TV, streaming online, predictions, line, pick

Kentucky was outmatched on the road against Tennessee in its first road loss of the season last week, and nearly dropped a second straight on Tuesday with a nail-biting win over Texas A&M.

Coach John Calipari has been hounding his team to be more tough and be willing to compete -- qualities they will need to survive in the improved SEC this season, undeniably -- and they'll get a chance to show their mettle on Saturday with another road game, this at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is just 6-10 this season and 1-3 in SEC play, however the Commodores are 6-4 at home and have been a tough out inside Memorial Gymnasium.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 4:00 pm ET



: Saturday, 4:00 pm ET Where : Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee



: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV : ESPN



: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN



Odds and analysis