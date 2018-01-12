How to watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: TV, streaming online, predictions, line, pick
Kentucky looks to continue on an upward trajectory after outlasting Texas A&M this week
Kentucky was outmatched on the road against Tennessee in its first road loss of the season last week, and nearly dropped a second straight on Tuesday with a nail-biting win over Texas A&M.
Coach John Calipari has been hounding his team to be more tough and be willing to compete -- qualities they will need to survive in the improved SEC this season, undeniably -- and they'll get a chance to show their mettle on Saturday with another road game, this at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.
Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is just 6-10 this season and 1-3 in SEC play, however the Commodores are 6-4 at home and have been a tough out inside Memorial Gymnasium.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 4:00 pm ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Kentucky -3.5
- Prediction: Despite an impressive 13-3 record, the Wildcats' game against Vandy on Saturday is just their second true road game of the season. And the last one ended with an L. I think Vandy can keep it within the slim margin and has a shot to pick off the Cats. Pick: Vanderbilt + 3.5
