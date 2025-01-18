Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Alabama 14-3, Kentucky 14-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kentucky is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Alabama is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 88.7 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Kentucky earned an 81-69 victory over Texas A&M.

Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Jaxson Robinson, who posted 22 points in addition to eight rebounds. Otega Oweh was another key player, posting 11 points along with three steals.

Kentucky was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas A&M only posted four.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, Alabama's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Ole Miss. The match marked the Crimson Tide's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Alabama's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Aden Holloway, who went 5 for 6 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds, and Mark Sears, who had 11 points plus five assists. The dominant performance also gave Holloway a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%).

Kentucky's win bumped their record up to 14-3. As for Alabama, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 14-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.7 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 89.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Kentucky's way against Alabama in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as Kentucky made off with a 117-95 victory. Does Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alabama turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama.