Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Kentucky looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Miss. State 47-29.

If Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-3 in no time. On the other hand, Miss. State will have to make due with a 12-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Miss. State 12-4, Kentucky 12-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Kentucky is 9-1 against Miss. State since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. One thing working in Kentucky's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last six matches.

Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 97-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies. Despite running the score up even higher than they did last Tuesday (90), Kentucky still had to take the loss.

Despite their defeat, Kentucky saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Reed Sheppard, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Antonio Reeves was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with six rebounds.

Even though they lost, Kentucky were working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas A&M only posted 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Miss. State and Alabama on Saturday hardly resembled the 72-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Bulldogs fell 82-74 to the Crimson Tide. Miss. State has not had much luck with Alabama recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from D.J. Jeffries, who scored nine points along with seven rebounds.

The Wildcats' defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 12-3. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.8 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Kentucky is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.