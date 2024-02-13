Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Ole Miss 18-5, Kentucky 16-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Kentucky is 7-1 against the Rebels since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. One thing working in Kentucky's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last four matches.

The point spread may have favored Kentucky last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Bulldogs 89-85. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 171.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite their loss, Kentucky saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Reed Sheppard, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Sheppard didn't help Kentucky's cause all that much against the Commodores on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Adou Thiero was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Ole Miss has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 68-65. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Ole Miss, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Despite the defeat, Ole Miss had strong showings from Allen Flanigan, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds, and Matthew Murrell, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats dropped their record down to 16-7 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for the Rebels, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.5 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Odds

Kentucky is a big 8.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Ole Miss.