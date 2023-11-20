Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 3-1, Kentucky 3-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Saint Joseph's has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Saint Joseph's might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Saint Joseph's on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 57-54. The loss was Saint Joseph's first of the season.

Kentucky has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 20 pointsthree times now. They simply couldn't be stopped on Friday as they easily beat the Skyhawks 101-67 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-37.

Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Reed Sheppard, who went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 7 assists. Sheppard hasn't dropped below three steals for three straight games. Rob Dillingham was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 7 assists.

The Hawks have yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-1 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Joseph's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.