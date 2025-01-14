Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Texas A&M 13-3, Kentucky 13-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Texas A&M is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Alabama just ended the team's nine-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 94-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crimson Tide. It was the first time this season that the Aggies let down their fans at home.

Texas A&M's defeat came about despite a quality game from Pharrel Payne, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Payne a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Another player making a difference was Henry Coleman III, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 28 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Miss. State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Kentucky proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 95-90.

Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Jaxson Robinson, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. Robinson had some trouble finding his footing against Georgia on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Amari Williams was another key player, dropping a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Texas A&M's loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-3. As for Kentucky, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 13-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas A&M has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Texas A&M was able to grind out a solid win over Kentucky in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 97-87. Will Texas A&M repeat their success, or does Kentucky have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.