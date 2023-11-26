Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Coppin State 0-6, La Salle 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will be playing at home against the Coppin State Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Tom Gola Arena. The timing is sure in La Salle's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Coppin State has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact La Salle found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were completely outmatched by the Blue Devils on the road and fell 95-66. The loss was La Salle's first of the season.

Despite their defeat, La Salle saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anwar Gill, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Eagles didn't have quite enough to beat the Panthers last Saturday and fell 48-46.

Their wins bumped the Explorers to 4-2 and the Blue Devils to 4-1.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, La Salle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18 points. This contest will be Coppin State's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coppin State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

La Salle is a big 18-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

