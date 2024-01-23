Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Dayton 15-2, La Salle 10-8

Dayton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Dayton Flyers and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Tom Gola Arena. Dayton's defense has only allowed 60.8 points per game this season, so La Salle's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Dayton scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 96-62 victory over the Rams. That 34 points margin sets a new team best for Dayton this season.

Dayton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Javon Bennett, who scored 22 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bennett has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of DaRon Holmes II, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, La Salle's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after their third straight loss. They were the victim of a bruising 82-62 loss at the hands of the Hawks.

La Salle's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Andres Marrero, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, and Khalil Brantley who scored 16 points along with five assists. Less helpful for La Salle was Daeshon Shepherd's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Flyers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-2 record this season. As for the Explorers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton took their win against La Salle when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 77-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dayton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Dayton is a big 8.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Dayton has won 5 out of their last 9 games against La Salle.