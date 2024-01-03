Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: George Mason 11-2, La Salle 9-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Mason Patriots and the La Salle Explorers are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Tom Gola Arena. George Mason is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

George Mason scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They blew past the Aggies 94-69. George Mason might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won four matchups by 22 points or more this season.

George Mason's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ronald Polite III led the charge by scoring 15 points. Another player making a difference was Keyshawn Hall, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored La Salle last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. It was the first time this season that La Salle let down their fans at home.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Khalil Brantley, who scored 17 points along with five steals. That's the first time this season that he grabbed three or more steals. Jhamir Brickus was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

La Salle struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Patriots' win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.3 points per game. As for the Explorers, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as George Mason and La Salle are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. George Mason hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

George Mason didn't have too much breathing room in their game against La Salle in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Mason since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

George Mason has won 6 out of their last 9 games against La Salle.