Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: George Mason 11-2, La Salle 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Mason Patriots and the La Salle Explorers are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle does have the home-court advantage, but George Mason is expected to win by 3.5 points.

George Mason scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Aggies as the Patriots made off with a 94-69 win. Winning may never get old, but George Mason sure is getting used to it with their fourth in a row.

George Mason got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ronald Polite III out in front who scored 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Keyshawn Hall, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 36-36 at halftime, La Salle was not quite Howard's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Explorers fell 71-66 to the Bison. It was the first time this season that La Salle let down their fans at home.

Despite their loss, La Salle saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Khalil Brantley, who scored 17 points along with five steals, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Brantley grabbed three or more steals. Another player making a difference was Jhamir Brickus, who scored 14 points.

La Salle struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Patriots pushed their record up to 11-2 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.3 points per game. As for the Explorers, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as George Mason and La Salle are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. George Mason hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

George Mason didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against La Salle when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Mason since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

George Mason is a 3.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Mason has won 6 out of their last 9 games against La Salle.