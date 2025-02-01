Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: George Wash. 15-6, La Salle 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

La Salle will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the George Wash. Revolutionaries will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at John Glaser Arena. The Explorers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

The experts predicted La Salle would be headed in after a win, but Fordham made sure that didn't happen. La Salle took an 88-72 bruising from Fordham on Wednesday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Deuce Jones, who had 24 points plus four steals. Another player making a difference was Jahlil White, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Wash. hadn't done well against Richmond recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. George Wash. walked away with a 75-66 victory over Richmond. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Revolutionaries.

George Wash. can attribute much of their success to Rafael Castro, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds. Castro's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Autry, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

La Salle has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-10 record this season. As for George Wash., their win bumped their record up to 15-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: La Salle has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

La Salle barely slipped by George Wash. when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 61-60. Does La Salle have another victory up their sleeve, or will George Wash. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

George Wash. is a slight 1-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

La Salle has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..