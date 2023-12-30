Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Howard 4-9, La Salle 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Howard Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

La Salle scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Thursday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 107-41 victory over the Ravens. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory La Salle has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Howard's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 94-81 to the Gauchos. Howard found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Explorers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season. As for the Bison, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: La Salle haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Howard, though, as they've been averaging 16.1 turnovers per game. Given La Salle's sizeable advantage in that area, Howard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, La Salle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

La Salle is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

La Salle won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.