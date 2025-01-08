Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 9-5, La Salle 8-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the La Salle Explorers and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Glaser Arena. The Explorers will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Tuesday, La Salle couldn't handle Dayton and fell 84-70. The Explorers have struggled against the Flyers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Daeshon Shepherd, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds. Corey McKeithan was another key player, earning 19 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 84-65 punch to the gut against VCU. The matchup marked the Ramblers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Loyola Chi.'s loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Des Watson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points, and Jalen DeLoach, who scored eight points in addition to eight rebounds. Watson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

La Salle's defeat dropped their record down to 8-6. As for Loyola Chi., their loss ended a 15-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

La Salle came up short against Loyola Chi. in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 64-54. Will La Salle have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won both of the games they've played against La Salle in the last 2 years.