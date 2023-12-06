Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 1-7, La Salle 6-2

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will head out on the road to face off against the La Salle Explorers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Tom Gola Arena. Loyola Maryland is limping into the match on a six-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Loyola Maryland last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-73 to the Hornets.

Even though they lost, Loyola Maryland were working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Delaware State only posted 11.

Meanwhile, even though Penn scored an imposing 92 points on Saturday, La Salle still came out on top. Not to be outdone by the Quakers, the Explorers got past the Quakers on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Khalil Brantley with but a second left in the third quarter.

La Salle got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Brantley out in front who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds. Daeshon Shepherd was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Lions' win bumped their season record to 6-2 while the Greyhounds' loss dropped theirs to 1-6.

Loyola Maryland is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

La Salle is a big 10.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

