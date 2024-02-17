Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Massachusetts 16-8, La Salle 11-14

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Massachusetts Minutemen and the La Salle Explorers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Tom Gola Arena. Massachusetts will be strutting in after a win while the Explorers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Massachusetts has not done well against the Spiders recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Minutemen walked away with a 69-59 win over the Spiders. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Massachusetts.

Massachusetts can attribute much of their success to Matt Cross, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Keon Thompson was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, La Salle's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a hard 71-56 fall against the Wildcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for La Salle in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost five in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, La Salle struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Minutemen have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Explorers, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-14.

Massachusetts strolled past the Explorers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Massachusetts since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 7 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.