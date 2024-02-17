Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Massachusetts 16-8, La Salle 11-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Massachusetts Minutemen and the La Salle Explorers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Tom Gola Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Massachusetts will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Massachusetts has not done well against the Spiders recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Minutemen walked away with a 69-59 victory over the Spiders. The win made it back-to-back wins for Massachusetts.

Among those leading the charge was Matt Cross, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Keon Thompson, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, La Salle's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 71-56 to the Wildcats. La Salle has not had much luck with the Wildcats recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, La Salle struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Minutemen are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Explorers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-14.

Massachusetts strolled past the Explorers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Massachusetts since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Massachusetts is a solid 6.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 7 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.