Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Southern Indiana 1-3, La Salle 3-0

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

The La Salle Explorers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid win over the Bison, taking the game 69-57.

Daeshon Shepherd was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jhamir Brickus, who scored 12 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past the Dragons 68-65.

The Explorers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for the Screaming Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 1-3.

Looking forward to Saturday, La Salle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

La Salle is a big 14-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

