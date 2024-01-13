Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: VCU 9-7, La Salle 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VCU is 8-0 against La Salle since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. VCU is looking to tack on another W to their nine-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

George Mason typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. They welcomed the New Year with a 54-50 win over the Patriots. Despite the win, that was the fewest points VCU has scored all season.

Max Shulga was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Explorers, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 81-65 loss to the Minutemen on Wednesday.

The Rams' win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Explorers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season.

VCU was able to grind out a solid win over La Salle when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 80-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

VCU has won all of the games they've played against La Salle in the last 8 years.