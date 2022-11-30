Who's Playing

Temple @ La Salle

Current Records: Temple 3-4; La Salle 3-3

What to Know

The Temple Owls will face off against the La Salle Explorers on the road at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Palestra. Last year, Temple and the Explorers were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

The Owls had enough points to win and then some against the Drexel Dragons on Sunday, taking their contest 73-61.

Meanwhile, La Salle came out on top in a nail-biter against the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday, sneaking past 65-62. La Salle's forward Hassan Drame filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points along with five rebounds.

Temple is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Temple to 3-4 and the Explorers to 3-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.00

Odds

The Owls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple have won three out of their last six games against La Salle.