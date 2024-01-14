Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Liberty 11-6, La. Tech 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Liberty Flames and the La. Tech Bulldogs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Thomas Assembly Center. Coming off a loss in a game Liberty was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Liberty has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 61-51 to the Gamecocks on Wednesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Liberty has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 60-52 victory over the Blue Raiders on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Daniel Batcho, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Tahlik Chavez, who scored 15 points.

The Flames' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-6. As for the Bulldogs, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Liberty hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

La. Tech is a 3-point favorite against Liberty, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.