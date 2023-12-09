Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Louisiana 5-3, La. Tech 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Louisiana and La. Tech are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will head out on the road to face off against the La. Tech Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers last Thursday.

After a string of three wins, Louisiana's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 88-65 defeat to the Bulldogs. Louisiana found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 56-49 win over the Lumberjacks on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for La. Tech.

Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Louisiana is playing as the underdog, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

La. Tech is a big 8-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

La. Tech and Louisiana both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.