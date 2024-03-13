Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 13-18, La. Tech 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Middle Tennessee and La. Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the La. Tech Bulldogs are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Propst Arena in a Conference USA postseason contest. Middle Tennessee is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Blue Raiders came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 84-70.

The Blue Raiders' loss dropped their record down to 13-18. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-9 record this season.

Middle Tennessee is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 16-11 against the spread, La. Tech has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Middle Tennessee is only 9-19 ATS.

Middle Tennessee came up short against La. Tech in their previous meeting on Saturday, falling 84-70. Can Middle Tennessee avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 10.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

La. Tech and Middle Tennessee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.