We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the La. Tech Bulldogs and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Thomas Assembly Center. The timing is sure in La. Tech's favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home while N. Mex. State has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% better than the opposition, a fact La. Tech proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 68-54 victory over the Miners.

Daniel Batcho was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. He set a new season high mark in blocks with seven. Another player making a difference was Tahlik Chavez, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Aggies couldn't handle the Bearkats on Thursday and fell 79-67. N. Mex. State has struggled against Sam Houston recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Femi Odukale, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Jordan Rawls was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

N. Mex. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 9-11.

Looking forward to Saturday, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Odds

La. Tech is a big 11-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

