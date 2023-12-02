Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Nicholls State 3-5, La. Tech 5-2

The Nicholls State Colonels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the La. Tech Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Thomas Assembly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Nicholls State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Baylor but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Colonels took a serious blow against the Bears on Tuesday, falling 108-70. Nicholls State has struggled against Baylor recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Nicholls State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Robert Brown III, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. Micah Thomas was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Nicholls State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Baylor racked up 25.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, La. Tech's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 74-65 to the Lobos.

La. Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Crawford, who scored 24 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Colonels have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Nicholls State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.