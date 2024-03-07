Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Sam Houston 18-11, La. Tech 21-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the La. Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Thomas Assembly Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a five-game winning streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Bearkats didn't have too much trouble with the Blue Raiders at home as they won 81-64.

Western Kentucky typically has all the answers at home, but last Wednesday La. Tech proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 90-84 win over the Hilltoppers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bearkats' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-11. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.1 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-8 record this season.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sam Houston is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 8-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Sam Houston has won 2 out of their last 3 games against La. Tech.