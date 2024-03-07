Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Sam Houston 18-11, La. Tech 21-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Sam Houston Bearkats and the La. Tech Bulldogs are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Thomas Assembly Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a five-game winning streak alive.

On Saturday, the Bearkats didn't have too much trouble with the Blue Raiders at home as they won 81-64.

Western Kentucky typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday La. Tech proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 90-84 victory over the Hilltoppers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bearkats' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-11. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.1 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-8 record this season.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sam Houston didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 81-77 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sam Houston since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Sam Houston has won 2 out of their last 3 games against La. Tech.