Halftime Report

Southern U. has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 41-35 lead against La. Tech.

Southern U. has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern U. 2-4, La. Tech 7-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern U. Jaguars are taking a road trip to face off against the La. Tech Bulldogs at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Jaguars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Southern U. will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 54 points last Wednesday, then bounced right back against Champ. Christ. on Monday. Southern U. took their game with ease, bagging a 121-58 win over Champ. Christ. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-19.

Meanwhile, La. Tech had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.5 points) and they went ahead and made it seven on Wednesday. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Colonels.

Among those leading the charge was Daniel Batcho, who went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. Amaree Abram was another key player, earning 14 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Southern U.'s win bumped their record up to 2-4. As for La. Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 7-0.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Southern U. has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 48.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've nailed 49.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern U. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Southern U.'s opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs La. Tech over their last one matchups.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 13.5-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

La. Tech has won both of the games they've played against Southern U. in the last 9 years.