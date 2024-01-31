Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: American 11-10, Lafayette 8-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

American has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The American Eagles and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kirby Sports Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After soaring to 84 points the game before, American faltered in their game on Saturday. They suffered a painful 73-54 defeat at the hands of the Raiders.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Matt Rogers, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Lafayette's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 62-48 to the Terriers. Lafayette didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Eagles' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-10. As for the Leopards, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.

American came up short against Lafayette in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 84-76. Can American avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lafayette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against American.