Halftime Report

American fell flat on their face against the Raiders last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. American has jumped out to a quick 31-21 lead against the Leopards.

American came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: American 11-10, Lafayette 8-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

American has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kirby Sports Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After soaring to 84 points the game before, American faltered in their game on Saturday. They suffered a painful 73-54 defeat at the hands of the Raiders.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Matt Rogers, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Lafayette's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 62-48 to the Terriers. Lafayette didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Eagles' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-10. As for the Leopards, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.

American is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

American came up short against the Leopards in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 84-76. Can American avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lafayette is a slight 1-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lafayette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against American.