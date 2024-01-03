Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Army 4-9, Lafayette 1-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Kirby Sports Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Army has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against the Mariners by a score of 58-50 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 59-38 loss at the hands of the Spiders. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Lafayette has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Lafayette struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Black Knights' win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for the Leopards, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-12.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Army have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Army's sizeable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Army is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Lafayette is a 3-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Leopards, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 124.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.