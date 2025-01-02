Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Boston U. 6-7, Lafayette 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston U. is preparing for their first Patriot League matchup of the season on Thursday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Lafayette Leopards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Terriers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Boston U. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131.5, but even that wound up being too high. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 59-56 victory over Maine on Sunday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Terriers have posted since February 28, 2024.

Among those leading the charge was Michael McNair, who earned 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Kyrone Alexander, who had 13 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stonehill. The Leopards didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Alex Chaikin, who posted 12 points plus two steals and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Vander Baan, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston U.'s victory bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Lafayette, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Boston U. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3. Given Boston U.'s sizable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston U. was able to grind out a solid win over Lafayette in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, winning 62-48. Does Boston U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lafayette turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston U. is a slight 1-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.