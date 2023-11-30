Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Lafayette after losing three in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Lafayette leads 23-21 over Drexel.

Lafayette came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Drexel 3-3, Lafayette 1-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Drexel is 3-0 against Lafayette since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Drexel Dragons will head out on the road to face off against the Lafayette Leopards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Sunday, the Dragons came up short against the Monarchs and fell 68-61.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 79-69 to the Bruins. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148 point over/under.

The Dragons' victory bumped their season record to 3-3 while the Monarchs' defeat dropped theirs to 2-3.

As for their next game, Drexel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lafayette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Drexel is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 123 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drexel has won all of the games they've played against Lafayette in the last 7 years.