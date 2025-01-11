Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Lafayette looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Holy Cross 44-25.

If Lafayette keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-10 in no time. On the other hand, Holy Cross will have to make due with a 10-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Holy Cross 10-6, Lafayette 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Holy Cross hasn't had much luck against Lafayette recently, but that could start to change on Saturday. The two teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. The Crusaders will be strutting in after a win while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Holy Cross took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They walked away with a 70-59 victory over Navy.

Caleb Kenney and Joe Nugent were among the main playmakers for Holy Cross as the former went 9 for 12 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Kenney's performance made up for a slower matchup against American on Sunday.

Even though they won, Holy Cross struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Navy pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, Lafayette fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Bucknell on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bison by a score of 65-62. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Leopards have suffered since January 31, 2024.

The losing side was boosted by Justin Vander Baan, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%). Another player making a difference was Andrew Phillips, who went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Holy Cross has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Lafayette, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-10.

Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Lafayette.

While only Holy Cross took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Lafayette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Holy Cross.

Odds

Lafayette is a 5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Lafayette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.