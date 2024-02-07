Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Holy Cross 7-16, Lafayette 9-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lafayette Leopards and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lafayette ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Black Knights by a score of 64-56.

Lafayette's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chris Rubayo, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and four blocks. Rubayo didn't help Lafayette's cause all that much against the Terriers last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Ryan Pettit, who scored 15 points.

Holy Cross fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They had just enough and edged the Greyhounds out 70-67. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, as Holy Cross' was.

Holy Cross can attribute much of their success to Bo Montgomery, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and two steals.

The Leopards are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-14 record this season. As for the Crusaders, their win bumped their record up to 7-16.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Lafayette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Holy Cross.

Lafayette didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Crusaders in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 72-68 victory. Does Lafayette have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Crusaders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Lafayette is a big 9.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lafayette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.