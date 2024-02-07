Who's Playing
Holy Cross Crusaders @ Lafayette Leopards
Current Records: Holy Cross 7-16, Lafayette 9-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lafayette Leopards and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lafayette ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Black Knights by a score of 64-56.
Lafayette's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chris Rubayo, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and four blocks. Rubayo didn't help Lafayette's cause all that much against the Terriers last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Ryan Pettit, who scored 15 points.
Holy Cross fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They had just enough and edged the Greyhounds out 70-67. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, as Holy Cross' was.
Holy Cross can attribute much of their success to Bo Montgomery, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and two steals.
The Leopards are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-14 record this season. As for the Crusaders, their win bumped their record up to 7-16.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, Lafayette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Holy Cross.
Lafayette didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Crusaders in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 72-68 victory. Does Lafayette have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Crusaders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Lafayette is a big 9.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 10-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 131 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Lafayette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 17, 2024 - Lafayette 72 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 06, 2023 - Lafayette 72 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Jan 14, 2023 - Lafayette 62 vs. Holy Cross 48
- Feb 21, 2022 - Lafayette 84 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 07, 2022 - Holy Cross 79 vs. Lafayette 74
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lafayette 72 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Mar 05, 2019 - Holy Cross 79 vs. Lafayette 74
- Feb 10, 2019 - Lafayette 69 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Holy Cross 77 vs. Lafayette 70