Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Lehigh 11-15, Lafayette 11-17

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Lehigh and the Leopards are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center. Lehigh will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Lehigh meant business on Wednesday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Black Knights squad that has allowed just 63.54 points per contest. The Mountain Hawks steamrolled past the Black Knights 85-54 on the road. The oddsmakers were on Lehigh's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Leopards came up short against the Raiders on Monday and fell 67-62.

Despite the loss, Lafayette got a solid performance out of Justin Vander Baan, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Vander Baan didn't help Lafayette's cause all that much against the Mountain Hawks two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this game.

The Mountain Hawks are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-15 record this season. As for the Leopards, their loss dropped their record down to 11-17.

Lehigh didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Leopards when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 94-90 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lehigh since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Lafayette and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.