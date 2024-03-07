Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Lehigh 12-17, Lafayette 11-20

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Lehigh has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Lafayette Leopards are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kirby Sports Center in a Patriot League postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Lehigh suffered their closest loss since January 17th on Saturday. They fell just short of the Raiders by a score of 63-60. Lehigh has struggled against Colgate recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with six rebounds.

Lehigh struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 60-50 to the Bison.

Despite the defeat, Lafayette had strong showings from Kyle Jenkins, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds, and Eric Sondberg, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Jenkins didn't help Lafayette's cause all that much against Colgate back in February but the same can't be said for this game.

The Mountain Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Leopards, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-20 record this season.

Lehigh beat Lafayette 71-63 in their previous matchup last Saturday. Does Lehigh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lafayette turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lafayette and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.