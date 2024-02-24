Who's Playing

Current Records: Lehigh 11-15, Lafayette 11-17

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Lehigh and the Leopards are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center. Despite being away, Lehigh is looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

Lehigh entered their tilt with the Black Knights with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Mountain Hawks took their game on the road on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 85-54 win over the Black Knights. Lehigh's win was all the more impressive since the Black Knights were averaging only 63.54 points allowed on the season.

Meanwhile, the Leopards couldn't handle the Raiders on Monday and fell 67-62.

The losing side was boosted by Justin Vander Baan, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. He didn't help Lafayette's cause all that much against the Mountain Hawks two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Mountain Hawks are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-15 record this season. As for the Leopards, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-17 record this season.

Lehigh didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Leopards when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 94-90 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lehigh since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Lehigh is a slight 2-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Lafayette and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.