Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Quinnipiac 8-3, Lafayette 1-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will head out on the road to face off against the Lafayette Leopards at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Quinnipiac, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact Quinnipiac proved on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 77-57 margin over the Crusaders.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 67-51 bruising from the Explorers.

Lafayette's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Eric Sondberg, who scored 13 points, and Kyle Jenkins who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jenkins has scored all season.

The Bobcats have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Leopards, they bumped their record down to 1-10 with that loss, which was their third straight at home.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizeable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac was able to grind out a solid victory over Lafayette in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 76-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lafayette.

  • Dec 10, 2022 - Quinnipiac 76 vs. Lafayette 63
  • Dec 08, 2018 - Quinnipiac 88 vs. Lafayette 77
  • Dec 02, 2017 - Lafayette 79 vs. Quinnipiac 58