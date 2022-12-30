Who's Playing

American @ Lafayette

Current Records: American 8-3; Lafayette 2-11

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards won both of their matches against the American Eagles last season (69-56 and 71-62) and are aiming for the same result Friday. Lafayette and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. The Leopards should still be riding high after a big victory, while American will be looking to right the ship.

Lafayette was expected to lose against the La Salle Explorers last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Lafayette made easy work of La Salle and carried off a 90-65 win. It took ten tries, but Lafayette can finally say that they have a win on the road. Guard CJ Fulton was the offensive standout of the matchup for Lafayette, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points, six dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it looks like American must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. It was close but no cigar for American as they fell 64-61 to the Siena Saints. That makes it the first time this season the Eagles have let down their home crowd.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Leopards are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

Lafayette's victory brought them up to 2-11 while American's defeat pulled them down to 8-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lafayette is stumbling into the game with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.8 on average. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Leopards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lafayette have won nine out of their last 13 games against American.