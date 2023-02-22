Who's Playing

Colgate @ Lafayette

Current Records: Colgate 21-8; Lafayette 9-20

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards haven't won a game against the Colgate Raiders since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Lafayette and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. The Raiders will be strutting in after a win while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Lafayette came up short against the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, falling 53-43. One thing holding Lafayette back was the mediocre play of guard CJ Fulton, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Colgate took their contest against the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday by a conclusive 96-73 score. Five players on Colgate scored in the double digits: guard Tucker Richardson (19), forward Keegan Records (16), forward Ryan Moffatt (12), guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (12), and guard Braeden Smith (12).

The Leopards are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Lafayette is now 9-20 while Colgate sits at 21-8. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Lafayette is stumbling into the matchup with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 51.10% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colgate have won nine out of their last 15 games against Lafayette.