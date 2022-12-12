Who's Playing

Columbia @ Lafayette

Current Records: Columbia 4-9; Lafayette 1-10

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will square off against the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Kirby Sports Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Leopards ended up a good deal behind the Quinnipiac Bobcats when they played this past Saturday, losing 76-63.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Columbia as they fell 76-73 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights this past Friday.

Lafayette is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Lafayette at 1-10 and Columbia at 4-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lafayette is 354th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.8 on average. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Leopards are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Lafayette have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last eight years.