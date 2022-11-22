Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Lafayette

Current Records: Pennsylvania 1-5; Lafayette 1-4

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards and the Pennsylvania Quakers are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kirby Sports Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lafayette beat the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 55-50 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, a win for the Quakers just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the West Virginia Mountaineers, falling 92-58. Guard Clark Slajchert (20 points) was the top scorer for UPenn.

Lafayette is now 1-4 while UPenn sits at 1-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lafayette is stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59.8 on average. The Quakers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lafayette and Pennsylvania both have two wins in their last six games.