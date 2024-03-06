Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Houston Chr. 6-22, Lamar 17-13

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

After two games on the road, Lamar is heading back home. They and the Houston Chr. Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Montagne Center. Houston Chr. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Lamar, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Lamar proved on Monday. They took down the Lions 70-53.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 87-69 to the Cowboys. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Cardinals' victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-13. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-22 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston Chr. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lamar and Houston Chr. were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but Lamar came up empty-handed after a 78-77 defeat. Will Lamar have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Lamar has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..