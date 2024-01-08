Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Incarnate Word 5-9, Lamar 7-7

Lamar is 8-2 against Incarnate Word since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The pair will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Montagne Center. Lamar will be strutting in after a victory while Incarnate Word will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, everything went the Cardinals' way against the Demons as the Cardinals made off with a 90-70 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Lamar.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals opened the new year with a less-than-successful 75-65 loss to the Islanders. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Incarnate Word in their matchups with TX A&M-CC: they've now lost five in a row.

The win got the Cardinals back to even at 7-7. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Looking ahead, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Lamar beat Incarnate Word 68-59 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Lamar have another victory up their sleeve, or will Incarnate Word turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Lamar is a solid 7-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Lamar has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.