Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Incarnate Word 9-5, Lamar 8-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Lamar Cardinals and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Montagne Center. Lamar will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Lamar is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since January 13, 2024 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Houston Chr. 63-61. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Cardinals have posted against the Huskies since March 13, 2019.

Lamar was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Houston Chr. only posted 11.

Incarnate Word aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to four. They rang in the new year with a 55-49 victory over SF Austin. The Cardinals' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Lamar has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-6 record this season. As for Incarnate Word, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Lamar has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Lamar came up short against Incarnate Word when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 76-67. Will Lamar have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Lamar has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.