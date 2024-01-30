Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Lamar and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 46-36 lead against New Orleans.

Lamar came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: New Orleans 7-13, Lamar 11-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Lamar is 1-7 against New Orleans since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Montagne Center. The timing is sure in Lamar's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while New Orleans has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses.

Last Saturday, Lamar's game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 74-64 victory over the Lions.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 22% worse than the opposition, a fact New Orleans found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Cowboys, falling 102-65. New Orleans has struggled against McNeese State recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Cardinals are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for the Privateers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

Going forward, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Those brave souls putting their money on New Orleans against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-10 ATS record can't hold a candle to Lamar's 12-5-1.

Lamar came up short against New Orleans when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 84-79. Can Lamar avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lamar is a big 9-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Lamar.