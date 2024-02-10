Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Nicholls State 12-10, Lamar 12-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Lamar Cardinals and the Nicholls State Colonels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Montagne Center. Lamar will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact Lamar found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 79-71 to the Islanders.

Nicholls State aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to four. They walked away with a 73-66 victory over the Demons. The score was all tied up 35-35 at the break, but Nicholls State was the better team in the second half.

The Cardinals' loss dropped their record down to 12-10. As for the Colonels, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season.

Lamar skirted past the Colonels 78-76 when the teams last played back in January. Does Lamar have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Colonels turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.