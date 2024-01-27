Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ Lamar Cardinals
Current Records: SE Louisiana 7-12, Lamar 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
SE Louisiana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The SE Louisiana Lions and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Monday, the Lions earned a 71-62 win over the Demons.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals were able to grind out a solid win over the Lions on Monday, taking the game 76-65.
The Lions' victory bumped their record up to 7-12. As for the Cardinals, they pushed their record up to 10-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.
Everything went SE Louisiana's way against Lamar in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as SE Louisiana made off with a 83-60 victory. Will SE Louisiana repeat their success, or does Lamar have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
SE Louisiana has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Lamar.
- Feb 23, 2023 - SE Louisiana 83 vs. Lamar 60
- Jan 07, 2023 - SE Louisiana 89 vs. Lamar 84
- Dec 29, 2020 - Lamar 74 vs. SE Louisiana 64
- Dec 18, 2019 - Lamar 79 vs. SE Louisiana 73
- Jan 16, 2019 - SE Louisiana 76 vs. Lamar 69
- Jan 10, 2018 - SE Louisiana 63 vs. Lamar 58
- Mar 08, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. SE Louisiana 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Lamar 74 vs. SE Louisiana 54
- Jan 18, 2016 - SE Louisiana 98 vs. Lamar 70