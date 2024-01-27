Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: SE Louisiana 7-12, Lamar 10-9

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

SE Louisiana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The SE Louisiana Lions and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Lions earned a 71-62 win over the Demons.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were able to grind out a solid win over the Lions on Monday, taking the game 76-65.

The Lions' victory bumped their record up to 7-12. As for the Cardinals, they pushed their record up to 10-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Everything went SE Louisiana's way against Lamar in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as SE Louisiana made off with a 83-60 victory. Will SE Louisiana repeat their success, or does Lamar have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Lamar.